PUBLIC SAFETY
Human remains found
State police officers and collective members found over the weekend human remains in a rural Mexicali area.
The state Attorney General’s office said the authorities searched the Independencia Avenue and Ninth Street area, as well as the Ejido Villa Zapata rural town area.
A human mandible was found in the rural area.
The authorities strengthened search efforts but to no avail.
Attorney General Ricardo Carpio said in a prepared statement that search efforts will continue in areas where the authorities believe human remains can be found.
Volunteers, detectives, and other staff took part in the searches.
COURTS
Activist indicted for highway blockade
The leader of the Civil Resistance group was indicted by a Mexican judge under charges of attack of general ways of communication,
The Mexican Attorney General’s office said a Tijuana judge indicted the suspect, who was not identified by the agency.
However, on Tuesday activists reportedly said Filiberto Sánchez was taken to Tijuana.
The activist was accused of blocking the toll booth of the Tijuana Highway located in the El Hongo area in Oct. 2019.
The toll booth was blocked by members of the Civil Resistance Group of Baja California.
Sánchez was arrested Tuesday, the Mexican Attorney General’s office said.
The judge decided to indict the activist, who was ordered to appear in court every two weeks.
Sánchez paid a $750 fine for his release from custody.
The judge gave prosecutors a month to close the investigation.
CRIME
Man arrested for family abduction
A man who was allegedly involved in the abduction of a rural Mexicali family was arrested by Mexicali police.
The suspect was identified as Fernando, 34.
The police received a report regarding a domestic violence case in the Ejido Jalisco area.
Upon arriving at the scene the suspect allegedly threatened Mexicali police officers with a knife.
The suspect’s wife authorized the police to enter the home.
The police were able to release the woman, as well as her two children and mother.
With the help of a K-9, the police were able to subdue the suspect who was eventually arrested for abduction and domestic violence.
COURTS
Men indicted for sexual abuse, robbery
Four men were indicted by a state judge for sexual abuse and robbery, according to media reports.
La Voz newspaper reported that Luis Alberto, Marcos, Olga Guadalupe and Vanitza, no ages reported, were indicted for the June 23 case.
According to the authorities the incident took place in a Fraccionamiento Palmar de Orizaba home.
The victim told the police the suspects forced their entry into her home where the victim’s daughter was at.
The suspects then threatened the victim with a handgun and a knife.
One of the suspects asked for additional cash from the victim, who was inappropriately touched.
The suspects stole two television sets, an air compressor, an electric saw, a box of tools, a black purse, cash, jewelry and an iPhone 11.
The suspects fled in a white Honda Civic without plates. The vehicle was reported stolen on June 22.
The police arrested the suspects moments later.
The judge decided to keep the suspects in prison during trial and gave prosecutors three months to close the investigation.
CITY
Comptroller criticized for vehicle purchase
Mexicali Comptroller Héctor Ceseña was criticized by a business association for the purchase of a new vehicle with city funds.
The Entrepreneurial Confederation of Mexicali, or Coparmex in Spanish, said the comptroller purchased a Jeep Grand Cherokee without an RFP with the Autoproductos Baja dealer.
In a prepared statement Coparmex President Octavio Sandoval said the $46,000 spent in the vehicle could have been spent by the police.
The association filed for a Public Records request to obtain the information.
Although Sandoval asked Comptroller Ceseña to justify the purchase, the city official declined to comment.
The association called city authorities to better invest such funds in other areas.
The police have no uniforms, patrol cars, and weapons, the association said.
Sandoval called the city to implement an austerity program.
