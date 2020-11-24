An individual who has been charged for alleged sexual assault of a woman with permanent and irreversible intellectual impairment, was indicted by a state judge.

According to the Mexicali Regional Prosecutor's Office said a judge found that the evidence against Hector “N” for the crime of sexual abuse of person incapable of informed consent was sufficient to move forward with the indictment.

