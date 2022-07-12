CRIME
Man shot to death in southeastern Mexicali
A man in his mid-30s was shot to death Friday morning, according to media reports.
The incident was reported to the police at 11 a.m. in the Fraccionamiento Valle del Pedregal area.
The victim was identified only by the nickname of “El Chamuco.”
The victim was dressed in a green shirt, camouflage shorts and gray tennis shoes.
The authorities found the victim in the curb of a residence located by Petalita Avenue.
ECONOMY
Business cash flow increases, items sold decline
Mexicali customers had caused an increase of cash flow in local businesses, but at the same time the number of items sold has declined due to the inflation rates.
Mexicali Chamber of Commerce President Lidia Granados told La Voz newspaper that during the year some items had seen a significant price increase like avocado, potatoes, rice, and eggs, with the latter climbing up to 28 percent.
Avocados had seen a price increase of 50 percent, the chamber president said.
Granados added that customers had been adapting to price increases.
On average, item prices had climbed 12.5 percent, Granados explained.
The National Statistics and Geography Institute reported that inflation rates reached 8.9 percent last month — the highest of the last two decades.
COURTS
Man sentenced for homicide
A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the May 2021 murder of an individual in rural Mexicali, the state Attorney General's office said.
The authorities said Luis Alberto Marquez Nazarit, no age reported, was sentenced by a state judge for the homicide of Francisco Javier Doe, in the Ejido Jiquilpan rural town.
According to the agency, Marquez Nazarit killed the victim with a knife inside the cold room of Mercado Corona market. Both individuals worked in the market.
The now convicted man fled from the scene after the incident, but police officers were able to arrest the individual.
The judge also ordered Marquez Nazarit to pay victim relatives over $4,500 in damage repair.
CITY
Party parks shut down
City of Mexicali officials shut down Saturday two party holding parks that operated without licenses.
Mexicali Secretary of Government Daniel Valenzuela said staff with the Office of Alcohol Enforcement closed El Parquesito in the Colonia Venustiano Carranza area.
At the site, a party named “California Neon Fest” was being held and promoted in social media.
Organizers sold bracelets that allowed customers to consume alcohol.
Besides, customers were given a cigarette of marijuana.
Along with Mexicali police officers, city staff shut down the event that held about 75 people, including 19 minors.
According to Sec. Valenzuela, the minors were transported to the police headquarters where their parents were able to pick them up.
Another event, where 90 people were present, was detected by C Street with loud music. The party was also cancelled.
Each park owner was fined about $5,000.
POLITICS
Governor warned once again
Mexico’s Electoral Court issued a warning to Governor Marina Avila for inappropriate use of public funds.
The case was based on a memorandum issued on April 7 by the Governor’s Office inviting state employees to participate in the presidential recall vote.
The National Action Party filed a complaint with the local board of the National Electoral Institute in Baja California.
The local board issued a warning and called the governor to stop from releasing a similar invitation.
The board also called Gov. Avila to delete a video posted in her Facebook page that also invited voters to take part in the recall vote.
Mexican law forbids elected officials from promoting the vote for several weeks before any election.
The warning asks the Assembly to determine disciplinary actions for the governor’s conduct.
– Arturo Bojorquez,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.