During his first visit to this city in 15 months, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his support to Gov. Jaime Bonilla, whom he considered his friend.

After thanking Bonilla for his support of the National Regeneration Movement, the president explained the actions of his government regarding the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against violence, as well as activities to improve the Mexican living conditions.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.