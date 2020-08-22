The Baja California Center of the Department of Communications and Transportation announced that starting Saturday the northbound pedestrian access at the Calexico west port of entry border crossing will be modified.

People will be able to enter the U.S. pedestrian border crossing through a metal bridge located in the customs area.

