Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 50F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.