Leaders of the Conservative National Action Party on Tuesday criticized the proposals made by the city of Mexicali and the state of Baja California to increase taxes next year.

Mexicali Party Chair Antonio López Merino expressed his opposition to the tax increases, whose necessity has been attributed to a decrease in federal funding. López Merino said local authorities have no plans, goals or measures of efficiency and austerity to address reduced funds.

Adelante Valle Editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at abojorquez@ivpressonline.com or 760-335-4646.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.