Although the government of Baja California has denied hiding death figures from COVID-19, Government Secretary Amador Rodríguez Lozano acknowledged a document that instructs the state Recorder’s Office not to provide figures on the deaths.

In a statement, Rodríguez Lozano admitted the existence of a letter dated March 31 whereby the General Health Council (the only national body validated to handle the information of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico) emphasized a single channel of communication.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.