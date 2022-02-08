PANDEMIC
State remains in orange tier
The state of Baja California, as well as 14 other Mexican states, will remain in the nation's orange COVID alert tier for the next couple weeks.
Under the orange tier, restaurants, bars, movie theaters and other public venues must operate at 50 percent capacity. The capacity limit also applies to any other business considered non-essential.
The state Scientific Committee said new cases and active cases have declined in the last weeks.
The fourth wave peak was reported by January's end.
On Sunday, the state had 2,934 active cases, of which 859 are fom Mexicali.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mexican Attorney General expected to review pregnant woman's death
The case of a pregnant woman who died under suspicious circumstances last week in a government-owned hospital is expected to be turned over to the Mexican Attorney General's Office.
Keren Vallejo died in Clinic 30 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security due to complications from a Caesarean section performed during delivery of her second child.
First, the agency reportedly turned over the wrong body and later released Vallejo's corpse without its organs.
Institute staff denied the allegations.
The state Attorney General's Office started an investigation for medical responsibility.
However, Mexico's Penal Code mandates that any crimes of this kind must be turned over to the federal jurisdiction if a federal employee is involved.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Charges prepared against man apprehended by military
A man who was recently arrested during a shootout with the military at a rural Mexicali ranch could be soon charged for homicide, injuries and kidnapping.
La Voz newspaper reported that Alfredo "Doe," 30, aka "Wisho Garibay," was arrested Dec. 31 at a ranch located in Ejido Chiapas 3.
The suspect and two soldiers were injured during the shootout and were transported to Mexicali General Hospital.
Alfredo reportedly was injured in the abdomen, a hand and a leg.
The Department of National Defense found a Ford F-150 pickup at the scene that contained firearms.
Six other individuals were also arrested after the shootout.
The suspect was allegedly involved in an Ejido Chiapas 1 incident reported on Feb. 23. In that case, a man was shot to death, a woman was injured and three individuals were kidnapped.
—Arturo Bojorquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
