State to keep summer schedule
The state of Baja California has been set to keep the summer schedule although Mexico's president has proposed to stop changing the schedule.
Exportation Industry Association President Joaquin Jimenez said State Secretary of Economy and Innovation Kurt Honold said so in a recent meeting.
Jiménez said Baja California will keep its schedule in order to avoid issues with California's schedule during the summer.
Businessmen prepared an appeal to the presidential decree due to the economic impact, but the state confirmed the decision will not affect Baja California.
Last week, Mexico's Secretary of Government Adán Augusto Lopez visited Tijuana to report that the decree will not be applied in Baja California.
Recently, Mexico's delegate Alejandro Ruiz said the summer schedule will stay in the municipalities that border the US due to the trade relationship.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the decree is based on the low energy savings produced by the summer schedule.
Thousands of visitors reported on Independence Day
The state of Baja California reported over 335,000 visitors over the Independence Day weekend, according to the Department of Tourism.
These visitors spent 1.4 billion pesos or about $73 million.
The agency said the number of visitors increased 12.6 percent compared to 2019 and spending also climbed 13 percent.
“The arrival of this significant holiday for our neighbors represents an important vacation period that allows the recovery of tourism in Baja California,” Secretary Miguel Aguiñiga said. “Reporting this increase is great news for our state.”
The report says Mexicali received close to 66,000 visitors and San Felipe little less than 20,000.
Visitors spent about $14 million in Mexicali and $4 million in San Felipe.
Tijuana and Ensenada led in terms of visitors and spending.
ENVIRONMENT
Water distribution expected to change
A state official recently said given the reduction of Colorado River water allotted to Baja California the authorities expect to change how water is distributed in the state.
Secretary of Water Management and Protection Jorge Samaniego said Mexico announced that the state is expected to obtain about 7 percent of the country's allocation of Colorado River water, La Voz newspaper reported.
The state official said the International Water and Boundary Commission will announce the reduction of the allocation of water based on drought levels and estimates for next year.
Sec. Samaniego said the distribution will impact both agriculture and urban areas.
Also, the authorities plan to launch an awareness campaign in order to conserve around 10 percent of water.
According to the secretary, Mexicali is the largest consumer per Capita.
Water allocation reduction was first reported last year by the Water and Boundary Commission.
Governor Marina Avila said due to the water cut the authorities are assessing new supply sources.
The state plans to build and operate three desalination plants for the municipalities of San Quintín, Ensenada and Rosarito Beach.
The newspaper said environmental activists had highlighted the potential impact from desalination plants and other more environmentally friendly choices.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alleged priests murderer arrested
A man who was sought for the murder of two Jesuit priests in Chihuahua was apprehended in Mexicali.
The state Attorney General's office said state police officers found and apprehended Julio Cesar Doe, no age reported.
The suspect was allegedly involved in the murder of the priests and a tourist guide.
According to the authorities, a man arrived at a church located in the Tarahumara area in Cerocahui, Chihuahua.
The man said he was chased by armed criminals.
The priests tried to protect and hide the man, but criminals killed the trio.
The suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant issued by a judge from the state of Chihuahua.
The arrested man was turned to Chihuahua police officers.
BORDER
Street merchants see potential relocation from ports of entry
Mexicali Mayor Norma Bustamante said the city authorities plan to relocate street merchants from the ports of entry.
The decision was announced Thursday morning during a tour of the West Port of Entry along with federal officials and Mexicali Police Chief Pedro Ariel Mendívil.
City authorities talked to street merchants who expressed their concerns about the possible relocation, La Crónica newspaper reported.
The city hopes to relocate merchants to city areas where permits are issued.
“We don't want to assault anyone,” the mayor told the newspaper. “We need to put an order.”
Local, state and Mexican officials discussed surveillance activities in the ports of entry that are expected for launching in the upcoming weeks.
The authorities plan to install signals to warn travelers and merchants where city and federal limits are.
Mayor Bustamante admitted that the city lacks staff for ports of entry surveillance.
