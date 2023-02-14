MEXICALI – To commemorate the Lunar New Year – or Año Nuevo Chino (Chinese New Year) as noted by the city – and 2023 as the ‘Year of the Rabbit’, the City of Mexicali celebrated the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at the city’s downtown area, surrounded by historical landmarks such as ‘La Chinesca’, Mexicali’s underground Chinatown or Wok Museum, on Saturday, February 11.
According to the city, the event integrated culture, tradition, and gastronomy to highlight the magic and fusion between Mexicali, Mexico and China.
