Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 65F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 40F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.