El Centro and Mexicali authorities

From left to right: Tomas Oliva, mayor of El Centro, Norma Bustamante, mayor of Mexicali and Martha Cardenas-Singh, mayor pro tem of El Centro, met to establish cooperation ties in terms of culture and economic development. 

MEXICALI — Norma Bustamante, mayor of Mexicali, met with Tomas Oliva, mayor of El Centro, and Martha Cardenas-Singh, mayor pro tem of El Centro, to strengthen a binational agenda and establish cooperation ties in terms of culture and economic development.

Meeting between Mexicali and El Centro authorities

The three share information in their meeting on July 22 in the Mexican border city.

