MEXICALI — Norma Bustamante, mayor of Mexicali, met with Tomas Oliva, mayor of El Centro, and Martha Cardenas-Singh, mayor pro tem of El Centro, to strengthen a binational agenda and establish cooperation ties in terms of culture and economic development.
Mexicali mayor meets with City of El Centro
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS Staff Writer
