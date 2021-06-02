Mexicali residents cross border for vaccine
This screen capture from a video circulating on social media over the weekend shows Baja California Assemblyman Víctor Navarro preparing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at a community clinic in Imperial County. A growing number of Mexicali residents, frustrated with limited vaccine availability south of the border, have been coming to Imperial County for vaccination, despite prohibitions on non-essential travel. PHOTO IVP

CALEXICO -- In recent weeks, several Mexicali residents have crossed the border in order to get a vaccine that their own country has not provided.

This newspaper has documented at least six cases of residents from across the border who have come to pharmacies in the Imperial Valley to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

