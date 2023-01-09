MEXICALI — The City of Mexicali now holds the title of having the world's biggest bread row that ensembled a gigantic Kings Day bread, or "Rosca de Reyes" in Spanish, backed by Guinness World Records.
The record was set on "Kings Day," a feast day traditionally celebrated on January 6 to commemorate the visiting of the three wise men – or "kings" – arrival to visit and pay homage to the Christ child, Jesus of Nazareth, in Bethlehem. In Mexico and other Latin American countries, a cultural tradition is baking or purchasing a pastry bread with dried fruit or other sweets baked into it. The "rosca" bread has one or multiple little plastic baby or babies put into it, it is eaten communally, and the finders of the babies provide food in the groups' next party-celebration.
