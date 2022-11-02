CALEXICO – The Mexican Consulate in Calexico and Ventanilla de Salud concluded the XXII Binational Health Week with their annual Farmworkers Breakfast and health fair on Friday, Oct. 28.
The front of the Mexican Consulate’s esplanade and Heber Avenue teemed with more than 400 farmworkers in attendance. Attendees received food, COVID-19 vaccinations, flu shots and information from local agencies. The Mexican Consulate in Calexico thanked all allied agencies who participated in the event and highlighted El Centro Regional Medical Center in their social media post.
