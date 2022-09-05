Mexican Consulate highlights equality during Labor Rights Week

On Tuesday, the San Diego District Office, the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico signed a Memorandum of Understanding to protect labor rights of Mexican workers in the Imperial County. 

 PHOTO taken from the Mexican Consulate in Calexico Facebook

CALEXICO — Mexican Consulates in the United States held Labor Rights Week from August 29 to September 2, intending to create awareness among the Mexican and Hispanic communities' rights. Labor Rights Week follows the commemoration of Labor Day in the United States. This year's theme focused on inclusion and equality to inform all workers about their rights despite their immigration status. On Tuesday, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the San Diego District Office, the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. This memorandum seeks to strengthen the protection of the labor rights of Mexican workers in Imperial County.

