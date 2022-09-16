Mexican Consulate in Calexico hosts a wine and beer tasting event

Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca, Head consul, gave the traditional ‘grito’ or cry of independence that marks the celebration, during the wine and beer tasting event on September 8 at ECRMC Community Education Center located at Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTOs taken from Mexican Consulate in Calexico Facebook

EL CENTRO – To promote Mexican cuisine and Baja California tourism in the Imperial Valley, the Mexican Consulate in Calexico hosted a wine and beer taste event featuring companies from the border state.

Mexican Consulate in Calexico hosts a wine and beer tasting event

Attendees had the opportunity to taste beer, wine, and Mexican cuisine at the ECRMC Community Education Center located at Imperial Valley Mall on September 8.

On September 8, Mexican breweries and wineries such as L.A. Cetto, Cervecería Once Perros, and Muchacho Alegre and Haiku restaurants participated in the event from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the ECRMC Community Education Center located at Imperial Valley Mall.

Mexican Consulate in Calexico hosts a wine and beer tasting event

Mexican wine breweries such as L.A. Cetto participated in the event that helped promote Mexican cuisine and Baja California tourism in the Imperial Valley on September 8.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.