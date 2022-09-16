Mexican Consulate in Calexico hosts a wine and beer tasting event

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca, Head consul, gave the traditional ‘grito’ or cry of independence that marks the celebration, during the wine and beer tasting event on September 8 at ECRMC Community Education Center located at Imperial Valley Mall. PHOTOs taken from Mexican Consulate in Calexico Facebook
PHOTO taken from Mexican Consulate in Calexico Facebook
EL CENTRO – To promote Mexican cuisine and Baja California tourism in the Imperial Valley, the Mexican Consulate in Calexico hosted a wine and beer taste event featuring companies from the border state.
On September 8, Mexican breweries and wineries such as L.A. Cetto, Cervecería Once Perros, and Muchacho Alegre and Haiku restaurants participated in the event from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the ECRMC Community Education Center located at Imperial Valley Mall.
