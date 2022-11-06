CALEXICO — During the Day of the Dead, the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico participated in a Dia de los Muertos celebration hosted by Calexico High School and the Calexico Unified School District. On Wednesday, November 2 The Consulate posted on social media showing the various and beautiful student-made altars, dance performances, literary skulls, and joined-in eating the traditional "pan de muertos," or "bread of the dead" Mexican sweet breads.
Mexican Consulate in Calexico joins in Day of the Dead celebrations
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Right Now
53°
Clear
- Humidity: 46%
- Cloud Coverage: 2%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:04:26 AM
- Sunset: 04:46:46 PM
Today
Sunny. High around 80F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High around 80F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Prepara Calexico cierre de Avenida Rockwood
- Brawley Elementary breaks ground on new middle school
- American Pickers TV show seeks Imperial County treasure for new season
- El Centro Appoints new Fire Chief, Police Chief, Community Development Director
- Inaugural Palate, Palette & Pallet delights guests of IV Food Bank
- MEXICALI BRIEFS: Alleged drug tunnel uncovered in a church
- CBP reminds travelers some pets not allowed to enter U.S.
- El Centro appoints Ceseña as Interim City manager
- California and Mexico Sign Historic Toll Revenue Sharing Agreement
- BELL GAME: Spartans bring Bell back to El Centro
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.