CALEXICO — During the Day of the Dead, the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico participated in a Dia de los Muertos celebration hosted by Calexico High School and the Calexico Unified School District. On Wednesday, November 2 The Consulate posted on social media showing the various and beautiful student-made altars, dance performances, literary skulls, and joined-in eating the traditional "pan de muertos," or "bread of the dead" Mexican sweet breads.

