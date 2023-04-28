Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ / ADELANTE VALLE PHOTO
Authorities from the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico inaugurate a mural dedicated to domestic workers on Monday, April 24, which is located at the facilities of the UDW Union located on 8th Street in El Centro. The mural was created by Mexican artists, Samanta Ibarra and Marcela Guevara.
ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ / ADELANTE VALLE PHOTO
Mexican Consulate Taricisio Navarrete (center) speaks on the mural created by Mexican artists Marcela Guevara (left of center) and Samanta Ibarra (right of center) as Deputy Consul Mario Beltran Mainero (far left) looks on at the United Domestic Workers facilities, Monday, April 24, in El Centro.
ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ / ADELANTE VALLE PHOTO
Mexican Consul Tarcisio Navarrete (right) and Deputy Counsul Mario Beltraon Mainero (left) give a certificate of recognition to Mexican artist Marcela Guevara (center) at a mural inauguration dedicated to domestic workers, on Monday, April 24, in El Centro.
ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ / ADELANTE VALLE PHOTO
A mural, created by Mexican artists Samanta Ibarra and Marcela Guevara, is pictured after being dedicated to domestic workers of the United Domestic Workers Union on Monday, April 24, in El Centro.
ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ / ADELANTE VALLE PHOTO
A close up view of the domestic workers' mural shows a blonde woman combing hair of another woman with a dark complexion. The mural is located on the United Domestic Worker's Union building on 8th Street in El Centro.
ARTURO BOJÓRQUEZ / ADELANTE VALLE PHOTO
Mexican Consul Tarcisio Navarrete (center) gives a handshake and certificate of recognition to Mexican artist Samanta Ibarra (right) as fellow artist Marcela Guevara (left) looks on at a mural inauguration on Monday, April 24, in El Centro.
