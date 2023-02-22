Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
SAN DIEGO – The Consulate of Mexico in Calexico attended the inauguration of the adapted version of “Hostile Terrain 94: California” exhibit at the University of San Diego (USD) Copley Library, hosted by the university’s Department of Anthropology, on Friday, February 17, in San Diego.
Per the Mexican Consulate, the exhibition displays the deaths of migrants at the Baja California and California border between 1994 to 2021, making visible the terrible costs of trying to cross a dangerous border area divided by a fence.
(0) comments
