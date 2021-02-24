1C.jpg
Buy Now

Community members participate in a group discussion while at a farm workers encampment on Tuesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Representatives from the Mexican Consulate here on Tuesday visited an encampment of farmworkers who are fed up with the daily trek through the border checkpoints.

The camp consists of about eight tents erected near the intersection of First Street and Andrade Avenue. A handmade sign at the site reads, “Farm workers at rest.”

2C.jpg
Buy Now

Calexico City Councilwoman Gloria G. Romo (right) speaks to Francisco Torres, of the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, while at a farm workers encampment on Tuesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
3C.jpg
Buy Now

Francisco Torres, of the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico, (center) speaks while at a farm workers encampment on Tuesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.