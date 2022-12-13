Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca (far left), Consul of the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, gave welcoming remarks during the celebration of the Bicentennial of Diplomatic Relations Between Mexico and the United States at Rodney Auditorium on Monday, December 12, at San Diego State University Imperial Valley campus in Calexico.
Mario Beltran Mainero, Community Affairs Consul for the Mexican Consulate in Calexico, spoke during the the celebration of the Bicentennial of Diplomatic Relations Between Mexico and the United States at Rodney Auditorium on Monday, December 12, at San Diego State University Imperial Valley campus in Calexico.
Yahir "El Choco" Garduño, an Imperial Valley native and musical artist, performed "No me hace falta nada" during the celebration of the Bicentennial of Diplomatic Relations Between Mexico and the United States at Rodney Auditorium on Monday, December 12, in Calexico.
CALEXICO — Despite a physical border separating the United States and Mexico, they are intertwined with culture, communities, and stories which were celebrated during the Bicentennial of Diplomatic Relations between Mexico and the United States on Monday, December 12 here at Rodney Auditorium a San Diego State University Imperial Valley.
The 200 year anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States was marked by remakes by SDSU-IV Dean Guillermina "Gina" Núñez-Mchiri, PhD, and Tarcisio Navarrete Montes de Oca, Consul of the Mexican Consulate in Calexico.
