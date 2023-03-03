IMPERIAL – Imperial City Council noted to approve the agreement between the City of Imperial and retired Chief Michael Crankshaw to serve as Interim Chief of Police of the Imperial Police Department during their regular meeting on Wednesday, March 1.

With four votes from City Mayor Katie Burnworth and council members Ida Obeso-Martinez, James Tucker, and Stacy Mendoza, the motion passed to approve Crankshaw as Interim Police Chief while the city completes extensive recruitment for a more permanent hire for the position.

