Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
New Interim Chief of Police for the City of Imperial, Michael Crankshaw (left), takes an oath of office as sworn in by city clerk Kristina Shields (right), during an Imperial City Council meeting, Wednesday, March 1, in Imperial.
New Interim Chief of Police for the City of Imperial, Michael Crankshaw (right), gets his new badge pinned on his uniform by his son, El Centro Police Department officer Daniel Crankshaw (left), during an Imperial City Council meeting, Wednesday, March 1, in Imperial.
New Interim Chief of Police for the City of Imperial, Michael Crankshaw (left), takes an oath of office as sworn in by city clerk Kristina Shields (right), during an Imperial City Council meeting, Wednesday, March 1, in Imperial.
PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF IMPERIAL
New Interim Chief of Police for the City of Imperial, Michael Crankshaw (right), gets his new badge pinned on his uniform by his son, El Centro Police Department officer Daniel Crankshaw (left), during an Imperial City Council meeting, Wednesday, March 1, in Imperial.
IMPERIAL – Imperial City Council noted to approve the agreement between the City of Imperial and retired Chief Michael Crankshaw to serve as Interim Chief of Police of the Imperial Police Department during their regular meeting on Wednesday, March 1.
With four votes from City Mayor Katie Burnworth and council members Ida Obeso-Martinez, James Tucker, and Stacy Mendoza, the motion passed to approve Crankshaw as Interim Police Chief while the city completes extensive recruitment for a more permanent hire for the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.