Mining company makes Thanksgiving ‘golden’
Buy Now

FROM LEFT: Tony Gallegos, president of the American Citizens Club in Brawley; Olga Moreno, the club’s treasurer; Marc Leduc, chief operating officer for Imperial Gold; Frank Salazar, Imperial Gold’s director of government and community engagement, and Betty Zataray, manager of U.S. environmental and regulatory affairs with Imperial Gold, pause for a photo after distributing 66 free turkeys on Thursday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

BRAWLEY – It will be years before the Valley’s newest mining concern, Imperial Gold, collects any ore, but the company has begun to share the wealth.

On Thursday, the company celebrated “Golden Thanksgiving” by distributing more than 230 free turkeys in El Centro, Calexico and Brawley. The event started off at 11:30 a.m., with the distribution of 100 birds at Catholic Charities in El Centro before shifting at 1:30 p.m. to the Calexico Neighborhood House, where 65 turkeys were handed out.

Mining company makes Thanksgiving ‘golden’
Buy Now

Imperial Gold Director of Government and Community Engagement Frank Salazar hand out a free turkey Thursday at the American Citizens Club in Brawley. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.