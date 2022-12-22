Pat Williams Park

T-Ball field proposed area for construction at Pat Williams Park. The project is expected to be completed on December 2023. COURTESY PHOTO

 COURTESY PHOTO

BRAWLEY – The city will soon have a T-Ball field with the approval of a resolution accepting a $33,310 grant from the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation for its construction at Pat Williams Park.

The resolution was unanimously approved during a Brawley City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 20.

