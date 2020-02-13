MLK Community Choir to perform in EC

The MLK Community Choir San Diego is known for its inspirational music, and celebrating the history of the Negro Spiritual. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – The community is invited to a performance by the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir San Diego on Saturday in El Centro as part of a Black History Month celebration event.

Those interested in attending are asked to bring one or more nonperishable food item, or toiletries or clothing, to be distributed to the less fortunate in the Valley.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

