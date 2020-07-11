Mobile lab expected to improve test turnaround

The National Guard mobile lab that began operating in Imperial County on Wednesday will be used to expand the capacity of the Imperial County Public Health Department laboratory and will assist in processing COVID-19 tests with quicker results. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A National Guard mobile analytical laboratory has been deployed here to assist with the county’s COVID-19 response efforts, the Imperial County Public Health Department announced in a release late Friday.

The mobile lab will be used to expand the capacity of the Imperial County Public Health Department laboratory and will assist in processing COVID-19 tests with quicker results, officials said.

