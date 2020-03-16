Mobile Vietnam Wall display postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

A man reads the names on the AV Wall — Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, in Montibello in 2017. The wall was scheduled to be displayed in El Centro in March26 to 30. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The AV Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall is still coming to town, but it’s no longer certain when.

City Councilman Jason Jackson shared the news Sunday in a Facebook post that display of the wall, which was set to take place from March 26 to 30 at Bucklin Park, has been postponed over public safety concerns regarding potential spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

