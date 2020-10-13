Molina recognizes three local women as Community Champions

FROM LEFT: Margaret Sauza, Heather White, and Maria Nava-Froelich

EL CENTRO — Molina Healthcare of California recently honored three women from Imperial County for their ongoing community outreach efforts.

Molina presented Margaret Sauza, executive director of Sure Helpline Crisis Center; Heather White, founder of Cody’s Closet, and Maria Nava-Froelich, director of the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center with its Community Champions Awards.

Margaret Sauza, of Calexico, smiles with her trophy and flowers after being recognized as one of Molina Healthcare of California’s Community Champions for her work with the Sure HelpLine Crisis Center, an organization that supports people experiencing sexual abuse, domestic violence, and other crises. COURTESY PHOTO MOLINA HEALTHCARE
Heather White. of El Centro, one of Molina Healthcare of California’s 2020 Community Champions, founded Cody’s Closet to connect El Centro residents with clothing and household items. COURTESY PHOTO MOLINA HEALTHCARE
Maria Nava-Froelich, of Calipatria, took the initiative to assess and address the needs of her community as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Recognized as one of Molina Healthcare of California’s Community Champions, she is committed to making change at the city, county, and state levels. COURTESY PHOTO MOLINA HEALTHCARE

