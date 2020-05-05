EL CENTRO — A group of volunteers from the El Centro Moose Lodge No. 1033 spent two days recently preparing dinners for nearly 150 hospital night-shift personnel along with 24 for the El Centro and Imperial County Fire Departments.

The effort began when one member texted several other members to see if there was interest in getting together to say “thank you to those who are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the community in which we live during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

