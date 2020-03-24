EL CENTRO — The Imperial County and the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care will be receiving more than a half million dollars between them to help protect the health and safety of the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency funding was authorized under Senate Bill 89, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17. The next day, the governor’s office allocated $100 million to California counties, Continuums of Care, and the state's 13 largest cities for homelessness assistance, primarily for safely getting individuals into shelter and providing immediate housing options.

