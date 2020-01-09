More than 800 seniors attend Senior Appreciation Day
Jose and Maria Valdez, of El Centro, slow dance to live music during the annual Senior Appreciation Day event on Wednesday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — At a glance, the annual Senior Appreciation Day event on Wednesday at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds Casa de Mañana building could’ve easily been mistaken for a formal ball.

Hosted by the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging, the event had a masquerade theme, which had the more than 800 senior citizens in attendance in masquerade masks and wearing elegant accessories.

Guests line up to receive a free lunch during the annual Senior Appreciation Day event on Wednesday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

