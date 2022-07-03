CALEXICO - During the initial remarks of this year's State of the City Address, the $162 million budget approval was highlighted by mayor Javier Moreno to prioritize fiscal responsibility.

Calexico City Council
Calexico mayor, Javier Moreno (center-right), along Calexico Council members and Norma Bustamante (center-left), Mexicali's mayor after State of the Address event at San Diego State Imperial Valley's Rodney Auditorium on Friday.

"The city continues to strengthen its financial position through this budget by building reserves, addressing long-term operating obligations, investing in facilities and infrastructure, and rebuilding services to the community," said Moreno.

Mayor Javier Moreno
Javier Moreno, mayor of Calexico, gave his first State of the City Address on Friday at SDSU Rodney Auditorium.
Swearing in of fire captain Juan Contreras
During the State of the Address, interim city manager, Diego Favila, presented the swearing-in ceremony of fire captain Juan Contreras at SDSU Rodney Auditorium on Friday.
Javier Moreno and Norma Bustamante
During the State of the Address, Norma Bustamante, Mexicali's mayor expressed a few words about Moreno's administration and sister city relations on Friday at SDSU Rodney Auditorium.
Lion dance
This year's State of the Address theme "Together with One Voice of Unity" program included a lion dance on Friday at San Diego State Imperial Valley's Rodney Auditorium.

