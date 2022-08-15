COUNTY — The Imperial County Public Health Department announced that two local mosquito pools have tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis and West Nile Virus. The mosquito pools were collected on Canon Road and La Paz in Imperial on August 9, and results were received on Friday. In June, the Department announced a positive mosquito pool for SLE in Winterhaven.

“These two positive mosquito pools show that our mosquito surveillance and testing program is working,” stated Stephen Munday, M.D., Health Officer. “Residents are strongly encouraged to check around properties and yards for mosquito breeding sources and use mosquito repellent to prevent mosquito bites.”

