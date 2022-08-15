Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
COUNTY — The Imperial County Public Health Department announced that two local mosquito pools have tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis and West Nile Virus. The mosquito pools were collected on Canon Road and La Paz in Imperial on August 9, and results were received on Friday. In June, the Department announced a positive mosquito pool for SLE in Winterhaven.
“These two positive mosquito pools show that our mosquito surveillance and testing program is working,” stated Stephen Munday, M.D., Health Officer. “Residents are strongly encouraged to check around properties and yards for mosquito breeding sources and use mosquito repellent to prevent mosquito bites.”
