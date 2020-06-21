Mosquito pools test positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis
Buy Now
nechaevkon - stock.adobe.com

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Public Health Deparment announced Saturday that four mosquito pools carrying the virus for Saint Louis Encephalitis have been discovered in near here and in Imperial.

The pools were found in Imperial near La Paz Road and in the New River ravine area south of the Rio Bend RV Park, the health department said. The samples were collected on June 12, and results were received Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.