Most IVC classes to continue online in 2021

Most Imperial College Students will continue their studies online when the next term begins in January, the college announced Tuesday. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Most courses at Imperial Valley College will continue to follow a distance-learning model for winter and spring 2021, the college announced Tuesday.

The college said its leadership made the decision in alignment with recommendations from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office.

