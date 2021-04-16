Motel customers lose rooms to migrants
Kern Ridge Road Growers Harvesting Manager Orchel Krier stands in front of the Travelodge motel room he had been using since March before being told to vacate on Thursday to make room for undocumented migrants. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — When Kern Ridge Road Growers Harvesting Manager Orchel Krier approached the reception desk at El Centro Travelodge Thursday morning to pay for another two weeks for the four rooms that he and his workers had been using since March, he was advised his ongoing reservation was no longer any good.

Krier, who is contract carrot harvester, said he and his crew have stayed at the Travelodge for years when working in the Valley. He said he and others were being “evicted” to make room for undocumented migrants.

Rolando Hernandez

Typical California. Taking care of undocumented people and telling their residents to take a hike.

David Corona Sr.

Oh well, Capitalism rules. Money talks, BS walks.

