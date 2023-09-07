Motorcycle versus big-rig fatal crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Tuesday, September 5, at approximately 11:47 p.m., a 22-year-old male out of El Centro was riding a 2022 Kawasaki ZX-6R eastbound on Interstate 8 west of Forrester Road at an unknown speed.
For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist allowed the Kawasaki to collide into the rear of a 2022 Freightliner which was being driven by 30-year-old Christian Rodriguez out of Tijuana, Baja California. According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol, as a result of the crash, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. The Imperial County Coroner’s Office was notified, responded to the scene and took possession of the deceased male whose name will be released through their office pending family notification.
