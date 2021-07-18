Movie dive-in event in Imperial
Families play in the water as a movie is projected onto an inflatable screen during a movie dive-in event at the Imperial Pool on Friday night in Imperial. The free, public event, hosted by the city of Imperial, featured the movie Disney’s “Moana.” The pool’s $1.50 admission fee was waived for the night thanks to an Imperial Irrigation District summer water activities grant. General pool snack bar items, such as Gatorade; ice cream, chips and candy, were sold during the event. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

