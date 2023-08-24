Movie fans invited to celebrate National Cinema Day at Cinemark

EL CENTRO – In honor of the national holiday, all Cinemark™ movie tickets will be just $4, along with exclusive concession deals for the ultimate moviegoing celebration.
According to a press release from Cinemark™, Cinemark™ is inviting movie fans to come out and celebrate the second annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27 with $4 tickets, "thrilling films and special concession deals that make for the ultimate day at the movies," it reads. Tickets for all movies and all formats, including Cinemark™ XD and 3D are just $4, not including taxes and fees.
