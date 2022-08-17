MTC_Calexico staff
CALEXICO – Imperial Regional Detention Facility located in Calexico, and operated by MTC, donated 30 backpacks along with essential school supplies for kids of the Calexico School District. The donations were delivered by MTC staff and received by Hortencia Armendariz, Coordinator for the Family Resource Center. “Thank you MTC for your gift. These will make such a difference for the kids and their families”, Armendariz said of the donations. The backpacks were distributed to the kids right on time for the start of the new school year. William DeRevere, Warden at IRDF said “We are big supporters of education and are glad to be able to help our local kids”.

