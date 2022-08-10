HOLTVILLE – Imperial Regional Detention Facility located in Calexico, and operated by Management and Training Corporation, sponsored the Vacation Bible School for Holtville’s First Assembly of God Church. Pastors George and Annette Cortez received the various snacks and art supplies donated by MTC staff which will be for over 40 kids enrolled in the program.
MTC sponsors Vacation Bible School for Holtville church
