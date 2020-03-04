EL CENTRO — Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins is holding the lead in Imperial County’s primary election by one-vote margins over rivals David Rolde and Dario Hunter. Hawkins had four local votes as of 4:53 p.m. Wednesday vs. three apiece for Rolde and Hunter.

Aside from Libertarian frontrunner Jacob Hornberger having a seven-vote-to-six lead over opponent Kim Ruff, that’s about as much drama as is left in the outcomes of the local spring primary, although it will still be some time before the counting is complete and the results are certified.

