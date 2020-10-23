Museum redefines itself in the pandemic
An Imperial Valley Desert Museum crew is seen here filming for a series of educational videos the museum is preparing for K-12 students. There are 13 videos in all, each tailored to a different grade level. They will be accessible to the general public on YouTube. COURTESY PHOTO

OCOTILLO — Distance learning has had an impact on school field trips, too, and Imperial Valley Desert Museum has been adapting accordingly.

Executive Director Dr. David Breeckner said the museum is putting the finishing touches on 13 educational videos it created for use in schools. Each video is tailored to a specific grade level from K-12 and focuses on a particular aspect of the 10,000-year history and culture of the Kumeyaay people.

