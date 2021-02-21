NAF completes annual drills, prepares for 75th anniversary

NAF EL CENTRO – The Naval Air Facility announced successful completion of its two-week-long annual drills.

The base’s commanding officer, Capt. William Perkins explained in a news release issued Thursday that Exercise Solid Curtain/Citadel Shield was a series of drills designed to ensure the installation remains operable when challenged with a variety of different problems. It was an all-hands effort involving hours of training and practice, he said.

