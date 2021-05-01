NAVAL AIR FACILITY EL CENTRO — Military personnel and civilians here Friday celebrated the air base’s 75th birthday.

While the base’s big day is actually today, a small celebration was held at 9 a.m. Friday at the installation’s main flagpole. Naval Air Facility El Centro, affectionately known as the “Pearl of the Desert,” was born on May 1, 1946.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

