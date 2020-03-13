NAFEC cancels Air Show
A view of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels statues on Thursday at Naval Air Facility El Centro. NAFEC announced that its 2020 Air Show that was scheduled to take place Saturday has been cancelled due to caution of the coronavirus. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Saturday’s 50th annual Naval Air Facility El Centro Air Show, which draws hundreds of spectators throughout the county has been canceled due concerns over novel coronavirus.

This decision came after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order that all mass gatherings of 250 or more people to be canceled or suspended. The air show would have easily exceed that number of people.

County Public Health Information Officer Maria Peinado speaks at the podium during an IC Public Health Department press conference on COVID-19 on Thursday at the county Board Chambers in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

