NAFEC honors fallen with 9/11 ceremony
Buy Now

Naval Air Facility El Centro Color Guard members raise the American flag on Friday during the facility’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony. SCREENSHOT OF FACEBOOK LIVESTREAM

SEELEY – While honoring those whose lives were lost 19 years ago, NAFEC Commanding Officer Capt. William Perkins on Friday said the passage of time since 9/11 has further served to demonstrate America’s readiness and resolve in the face of danger.

Those two attributes are evident in the Navy facility’s personnel who prepare for deployment, and equally within the spouses they leave behind, as well as the sailors who maintain their security posts amid the Valley’s 120-degree weather.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.