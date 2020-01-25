NAFEC honors retiring CO in formal ceremony
Outgoing Commanding Officer of Naval Air Facility El Centro Capt. Brent Alfonzo (second from right) trades salutes with his replacement, Capt. Derrick W. Kingsley (left), during a Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony held Friday morning at the air base. PHOTO TOM BODUS

NAVAL AIR FACILITY EL CENTRO — From childhood, Brent A. Alfonzo dreamed of becoming a naval aviator. Over the course of a career spanning 32 years, he managed to live that dream, and on Friday, his family, colleagues, friends and various community members joined him in celebrating his accomplishments and his transition to civilian life.

The Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony marked the end of Capt. Alfonzo’s command at Naval Air Facility El Centro and the end of his Navy career.

