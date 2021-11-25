Public information communicators from perspective agencies attend an annual Crisis Communications Joint Training seminar onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro Nov. 9-10. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY/KRISTOPHER HAUGH
Shawn Mecham, senior training specialist-executive programs, Texas A&M University delivers remarks to public information communicators from perspective agencies during an annual Crisis Communications Joint Training seminar onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro Nov. 9-10. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY/KRISTOPHER HAUGH
Public information communicators from perspective agencies attend an annual Crisis Communications Joint Training seminar onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro Nov. 9-10. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY/KRISTOPHER HAUGH
Shawn Mecham, senior training specialist-executive programs, Texas A&M University delivers remarks to public information communicators from perspective agencies during an annual Crisis Communications Joint Training seminar onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro Nov. 9-10. COURTESY PHOTO U.S. NAVY/KRISTOPHER HAUGH
EL CENTRO — Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro hosted an annual Crisis Communications Joint Training seminar with local agencies Nov. 9-10.
The course examined the role of public information in managing all-emergency incidents and provided practical training in crisis communications techniques. These emergencies might include earthquakes, floods, or aviation mishaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.